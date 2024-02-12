Best birthday present ever: woman 'screams' after $100,000 win

A Tamworth woman will celebrate her upcoming birthday in style, after winning $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The woman thought she was being scammed when she was initially contacted by officials.
"What a shock. It's going to be tough to keep working today!' she told officials who called to confirm her win on Monday, February 12.
"Thank you so much, this is incredible."
As well as winning the 1st Prize of $100,000, the woman also scored a consolation prize of $1,000, which bolstered her total win to $101,000.
She said the win will allow her to spend more time with "her nearest and dearest".
"Oh my god! This is incredible," the woman apparently screamed.
The timing is also 'pretty incredible'.
"My birthday is coming up too! What a wonderful early present," she told officials.
"It's just amazing for me and my husband. It's going to put us so much closer to realising our dreams.
"More importantly, this is going to allow me to spend more time with my children and grandchildren, which is simply amazing."
The woman bought her winning entry online.
Meanwhile, the search is on for another big winner, this time in Moree.
Keno officials are urging players to check their tickets after one lucky person came up trumps on the weekend, with the winning ticket worth $90,517.10.
The winning Keno Classic 8 Spot entry in draw 983, Saturday February 10, was purchased at Moree Services Club.
"The winner may not even know they have won Keno; they haven't been back to check their numbers," Moree Services Club secretary and manager Robert Shields told the Moree Champion.
Mr Shields said the club, in Albert Street, had seen other winners "but this is one of our bigger winners in quite a long time".
"We will certainly organise some champagne to celebrate if the winner claims their prize here."
Keno spokesperson James Eddy said the team is "over the moon" to have sold the winning ticket.
"A win like this can enhance your plans for 2024 and certainly change your mood heading into the working week," he said.
