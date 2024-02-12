The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Best birthday present ever: woman 'screams' after $100,000 win

By Newsroom
Updated February 12 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tamworth woman is $100,000 richer after the weekend draw. Picture supplied.
A Tamworth woman is $100,000 richer after the weekend draw. Picture supplied.

A Tamworth woman will celebrate her upcoming birthday in style, after winning $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.