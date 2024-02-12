The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Motorists urged to drive safely after 'shocking' weekend on region's roads

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responded to three separate major vehicle crashes over the weekend, two near Gunnedah and one in Armidale. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance on Facebook
Emergency services responded to three separate major vehicle crashes over the weekend, two near Gunnedah and one in Armidale. Picture supplied by NSW Ambulance on Facebook

The region's top traffic cop says the number of deaths taking place on regional roads is "shocking" and is calling on motorists to make public safety their top priority.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.