The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Education

Does co-ed schooling actually work? Calrossy's new school leaders have their say

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
February 12 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calrossy Anglican School principal David Smith and the 2024 Calrossy school captains Tom Aitken and Olivia Coombes. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Calrossy Anglican School principal David Smith and the 2024 Calrossy school captains Tom Aitken and Olivia Coombes. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Which is better, single sex or co-educational schooling?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.