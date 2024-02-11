'Really impressive' Sharks squad headed for Country Championships

Suffice it to say, Simon Andren was pleasantly surprised when it came time to put together the Tamworth City Swimming Club's Country Championships squad.
After a year in which the club experienced significant turnover in its coaching staff, Andren was appointed in November on a full-time basis.
And, given that it takes time for kids to adjust to a new coach's style and methods, he didn't set his expectations too high when he first arrived. But when the squad for this week's competition hit 19, Andren was thrilled.
"To be honest, no. I wasn't expecting that many," he said.
"So considering what they've been through over the last 12 months, with the change of coaches and so on, it's a really impressive sign of where they're at."
That contingent of 19 is made up of four relay teams and three individual swimmers.
The championships will be held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC) from Friday, February 16, to Sunday, February 18.
With a blend of experienced campaigners in among young first-timers set to attend, Andren is simply trying to take pressure off the swimmers and allow them to swim at their best.
"At the moment, it's more about seeing how they go," he said.
"I'm not trying to put pressure on any individuals, but it would be nice to see a couple of top 10 finishes for them.
"With all the hard work they've put in, especially over the Christmas break and school holiday period, they've all put in really long sessions, so it'd be good to see them do well down there."
That being said, Andren is confident the likes of Bella Pollard, Chelsea Smith, Thomas Hall, and new Russian arrival, Aleksandr Garkusha, have what it takes to perform well.
There is a palpable sense of "excitement" among the squad, the coach said, which bodes well considering the size of the challenge that sits before them.
And taking down such a big squad, Andren said, is not only indicative of the vast pool of talent available in Tamworth, but a testament to the TCSC committee.
"I think it [shows] the strength of the club," he said.
"What the committee have done to hold the club together ... with losing Nicolas [Monet, the former coach] and the year they had last year, to have these sorts of numbers representing the club in Sydney, they've got to be really happy."
