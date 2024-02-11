Baby 'fighting for life' in hospital after triple-fatal highway crash

Three people have died, and both a woman and her baby are in hospital, after a head-on collision just outside Armidale.
Last night, the media received reports of a crash involving a black Holden SUV and a silver Mazda SUV killing both drivers and a passenger and critically injuring another 34-year-old female passenger.
At a press conference the following day, police revealed the Mazda was carrying a two-year-old baby in the backseat who suffered "minor injuries" and is "still being assessed and treated" at Armidale hospital.
"It's a tragic loss of three lives on our roads and there are two people still fighting for their lives in hospital," Traffic and Highway Patrol South West Sector Commander Acting Superintendent Gregory Donaldson said.
He said one of the cars "somehow" crossed onto the incorrect side of the road, though which car was at fault is still under investigation.
The head-on crash occurred on the New England Highway slightly north of Armidale, between Hoys Road and Puddledock Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene just before 7pm on Saturday, February 10.
The driver of the Holden, a 27-year-old man, and his 27-year-old female passenger, both died at the scene, as well as the 41 year old male driver of the Mazda.
Acting Superintendent Donaldson said the incident was a reminder for motorists to take precautions and drive safely on our roads.
"The effects of these traumatic incidents aren't just contained within the cars that crashed, it's a whole community," he said.
"I don't know what caused that crash yet, but over the last 36 years every crash that I've been to somebody's done something wrong ... there's no such thing as an accident, somebody's done something wrong."
A police investigation is ongoing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage about this incident is being urged to contact New England Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
