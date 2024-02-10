'I don't really know what I'm doing': Tom's 'winging it' approach to parenthood

Tom Groth thinks it is "kind of weird" that he has no memory of some key moments of his early childhood, such as his first day of school.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, however, the 38-year-old South Tamworth great has childhood memories of watching his late father, Geoff, play cricket at the Upper Horton.
And now, in a full circle scenario, Groth is being watched by is young children, Jock and Eloise.
They were at No. 1 Oval this month when their old man, who in 2021 retired as NSW Country's most-capped player, helped Souths to a drought-breaking win over Bective East in the Twenty20 final.
"It's unreal to have them there," Groth said.
Being a father had been the "highlight" of his life, the former Australian Country keeper said, adding: "It's unreal. And they're out here on the farm.
"They've got the world's biggest playground out here."
Since 2008 when his father died, Groth has run his family's cattle farm - located between Bingara and Narrabri. He is the third generation of his family to farm in the area.
His mother, Kathy, lives in her own house on the property. She had worked as a teacher for more than 40 years upon her 2022 retirement.
However, Bingara Central School last year lured her out of a short-lived retirement in order to fill in while a teacher was on maternity leave. Groth said his mother had "definitely pulled the pin" this time.
"She does a fair bit of babysitting [for us], so we're fairly lucky there," he said.
Groth met his wife, Jessica, at high school. He's a Farrer Old Boy, while she went to Calrossy.
"I suppose," he said of learning his parenting skills from his parents. "But I'm sort of winging it at the moment. I don't really know what I'm doing."
