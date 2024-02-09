Where you can catch our Super Rugby and Super W stars this weekend

The Super Rugby and Super W seasons are almost upon us and once again a host of local products are in contention to suit up for the various franchises.
As preparations ramp up, the focus, from a north west perspective anyway, will this weekend be on Roma where the Waratahs and Reds men and women will do battle as part of the now-annual Santos Festival of Rugby.
Alternating between Narrabri and Roma, 2024 is the Queensland town's turn.
The women will kick things off at 6pm (AEST) on Saturday.
Keep an eye out for No.21 and 23 for the Waratahs with Narrabri's Martha Harvey (21) and Pirates' Rosie Ferguson (23) both set to play a role off the bench as the NSW side takes to the field for the first time in 2024.
To be led by 2022 Wallaroos Player of the Year, Georgina Friedrichs, Harvey and Ferguson will line up alongside no less than nine Wallaroos.
Both got the opportunity to pull on the sky blue at Narrabri last year, which was particularly special for Harvey being her hometown.
"To debut in front of my home crowd with all my family and friends here, I don't think it gets any better than that," she said after the Waratahs snuck home 13-5 win to claim the inaugural women's Santos Cup.
Warialda's Tiarna Molloy has meanwhile been named to start at hooker for the Reds.
The mens game will then follow at 7.40pm.
After coming off the bench in their narrow loss to the Force last weekend, Inverell's Jock Campbell has been given the nod to start at fullback with Jordan Petaia to come off the bench.
He'll join former Gunnedah juniors Harry Wilson and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips in the starting side.
McLaughlin-Phillips lived in Gunnedah for a time growing up and played his first football with the junior Red Devils.
Part of the Junior Wallabies side last year, he gets his shot to impress after being handed the No.10 jersey.
Both games will be shown live on Stan Sport.
The first weekend of trials saw one-time Narrabri Blue Boar, Hamish Moore, make his debut for the Western Force.
Signed on a six week train and trial contract, the 22-year-old hasn't been named in the squad for their match against the Brumbies on Saturday, but is expected to stay over there on a training contract as injury cover.
Pirates' Erika Maslen and Armidale's Anastasia Martin also saw minutes for the ACT Brumbies women in their historic clash with Hong Kong China Rugby in Canberra last weekend.
They don't have a trial this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.