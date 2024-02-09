13-year-old boy charged after break-ins, trespass and pursuit

A 13-year-old boy will face court next month following an investigation into two alleged break-ins, a trespass, and a pursuit in the state's north.
About 3am on Wednesday, February 7, emergency services were called after reports a group of men allegedly forced entry into a Moree home.
Police were told the group stole cash, keys, and fled the Alice Street property in the occupant's MG Sedan.
An 87-year-old man, who was home at the time, was not injured.
About 5am, police allege the group then attempted to enter a home on Gwydir Street, and when they failed, they fled the area.
Just after 5am, the group - one of whom police will allege was armed with a knife - forced entry into a motel room on Boggabilla Road and stole a wallet and keys.
A 39-year-old man staying in the room was not injured.
About 5:30am, police were patrolling Moree when they spotted the MG Sedan on Alice Street and attempted to stop it.
A pursuit was started when the MG failed to stop, but was terminated a short time later.
The vehicle was later located abandoned in a park on Florence Street, where it was seized for forensic examination.
Following further inquiries, at about 4.30pm Thursday, February 8, police executed a search warrant at a home in Moree.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there; enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The boy was granted conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Monday, March 18.
Inquiries are continuing.
