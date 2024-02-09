'Anytime you win a comp's good': Baker on quest for maiden Connolly Cup

Aaron Baker ticked off another first for his time in Tamworth in last Sunday's Connolly Cup final round.
The former Sydneysider cut an imposing presence behind the stumps as Tamworth secured a 70-run win and hosting rights for the final, after assuming the gloves from captain, and regular keeper, Callum Henry part the way through Gwydir's run chase.
"I just rolled my ankle when I was bowling and I was finding it a bit hard to move," Baker explained.
"So I thought just to keep me from running...."
It's the first time he's kept in the almost two seasons he's been in Tamworth but isn't a completely unfamiliar role.
"I did use to keep in the juniors growing up so it was good to do it again," he said.
Thankfully he doesn't seem to have done anything too serious to his ankle.
He said it was a bit sore on Monday but "seems to have come good" so he should be good to go for City United on Saturday, and then Tamworth as they take on Narrabri for the silverware on Sunday.
Baker has played every game of their 2023-24 campaign.
"I love playing cricket, so any chance I can get I try to play," he said about putting his hand up for the rep side.
Unfortunately he hasn't been able to make the contribution he would like with the bat, with his 24 against Gwydir his best return for the season.
He did play a bit of a different role, coming in at four rather than at the top as he predominantly has.
"I just haven't really been at my best so I suggested to Cal (Henry) that we get some of the younger guys in our squad, that we know can, opening the batting, and I'll slide down, and try and find some form down the order," Baker said.
Also giving them "a bit better balance", the thinking was it would free him up a bit more to play his natural game.
Hopefully having a few runs on the board by the time he came in - like 144 as was the case on Sunday - he could play his shots with a bit more freedom; it wouldn't matter as much if he got out.
"Obviously it would have been nice to bat a bit better and a bit longer but it is what it is I suppose," Baker said.
The second top-scorer in the Tamworth competition last season - he was pipped by Abel Carney by a run - he concedes he's not really sure why he hasn't been able to replicate that this season, but is confident it will come.
"I know it's been very stop-start cricket season and I haven't been training as much," he said.
"But I think once I get a bit more consistency and a bit more confidence back it'll be a lot better.
"I've just got to back myself a bit more."
In Henry's absence, leading Tamworth their round game against Narrabri, Baker is expecting "a lot different" game on Sunday.
"I think it will be a lot easier to score runs (at No.1) and there's going to be plenty of runs scored," he said.
"We've also got a lot of guys in form and we've got a very good bowling attack with lots of depth so hopefully we can score enough runs and then really back ourselves to bowl them out."
TAMWORTH: Callum Henry (c), Blake Scicluna, Harry Lewington, George Wilson, Aaron Baker, Conrad George, Chris Fox, Hamish Batley, Tait Jordan, Brad Redshaw, Jack Emslie, Sanjiv Weerasingham.
