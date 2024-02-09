The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who used fake medical certificate accused of stealing licence plates

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 9 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joesph Orr was granted bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Joesph Orr was granted bail in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A COURT has heard a man was at court and ready to face sentencing for using a fake medical certificate when he was arrested on fresh charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.