Man who used fake medical certificate accused of stealing licence plates

A COURT has heard a man was at court and ready to face sentencing for using a fake medical certificate when he was arrested on fresh charges.
Joesph Orr was expected to front Tamworth Local Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to using a fake medical certificate on multiple occasions between June and August in 2023.
When the matter was called for sentencing, Orr's defence solicitor Alex Floyd said the 50-year-old was at court "but he was arrested".
"That matter might need to stand," Mr Floyd said.
Court documents reveal Orr is accused of a string of fresh charges including larceny; and goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen.
It's alleged the 50-year-old man stole NSW registration plates, valued at $300, between 3:10am and 3:30am on December 16, 2023 in West Tamworth.
The North Tamworth man is also accused of having the registration plates in his custody, and interfering with a unique identifier by using the stolen plates to replace an existing number plate which had been removed.
The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
In court, Orr, who was represented by the Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) during his bail application, was released from custody on strict conditions.
The 50-year-old is required to report to police daily; be of good behaviour; and not commit any offences.
In a separate matter, Orr is also facing one allegation of drive while suspended.
The 50-year-old will return to court in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.