Barnaby Joyce writes about 'Taking Perspective'

So, what is the number one priority of government? It is to defend the nation, as without that what have you got. Secondly, it is to do all that is possible and affordable to raise and maintain the standard of living of its citizens. To defend the nation, you can't just rely on a strong defence force, but you need a strong, broad economy to create the structure that builds, supports and pays for a defence force. You need people to be willing to serve in the defence force and a media that divines what are the threats to our nation, both externally and internally, that impedes this task.