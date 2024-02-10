The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Auntie Aliethea Cutmore proud to be a role model for her community

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 10 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auntie Aliethea Cutmore, Rechelle Leahy, and Annie Harris at a Construction on Country event. Picture by Peter Hardin
Auntie Aliethea Cutmore, Rechelle Leahy, and Annie Harris at a Construction on Country event. Picture by Peter Hardin

Auntie Aliethea Cutmore is overwhelmed at being named a finalist for the 2024 NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.