Auntie Aliethea Cutmore proud to be a role model for her community

Auntie Aliethea Cutmore is overwhelmed at being named a finalist for the 2024 NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year award.
"I just didn't think that it was a possibility for someone like myself," said the Armidale resident.
The honour is presented to a woman that is a dedicated pillar of her community and a role model who promotes economic, cultural and social opportunities for Aboriginal people in NSW.
Ms Cutmore has shown this through her work across the New England community.
She is the CEO of Guda Birgingira, an inclusive company dedicated to empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
They believe in the transformative power of unity, respect, and cultural diversity, with a mission to collaborate closely with Indigenous communities, fostering social and economic growth, while preserving and promoting their unique heritage.
Since April 2023, Ms Cutmore has been a program partner of Construction on Country, a program offered to young women, women of colour, Aboriginal women and culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) women.
The program provides pre-employment, mentorship, connection and opportunities for New England women to consider a trade pathway.
Ms Cutmore wants to help empower women and believes her nomination stems from her community work, particularly with women.
"I never, ever did the work that I did for the accolades," she said. "It was more of just a passion of mine. I just want to help women out and to be able to get women to move forward.
"Even though I do the majority of the work that I do in the Indigenous women's space, there is also other women.
"It's not just about the barriers that Aboriginal women have, we all have it as women. It's not just closed off to Indigenous women with these barriers. It's just all women in general.
"It makes me happy, doing what I do. It sort of soothes my soul."
Ms Cutmore said she is proud of the nomination and what it can mean for other women in her community.
"The best thing, I think, is for a lot of these younger girls to look at someone like me, that's not just sort of a blow in or anything like that, but actually is a part of the grassroots community, and to know they're able to do something like this too," she said.
"Because there's someone there now that they know, that they've grown up with, that doesn't have all the glitz and glamour and everything, and all the privileges ... that's been nominated. It's something that is real for them now.
"That's the best thing that's come out of the award for me ... for these younger girls to have someone to look up to and say, 'I can do that too'."
Ms Cutmore thanked Construction on Country program lead, Rechelle Leahy, for believing in her dreams.
The NSW Women of the Year 2024 recipients will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, March 7 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.
