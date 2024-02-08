End of an era: sSs BBQ Barns Tamworth closes after three decades

One of Tamworth's most iconic restaurants is closing down for the third and final time due to a personal tragedy within the owning family.
The sSs BBQ Barns on Craigends Lane has locked its doors and turned off the lights after more than three decades of serving sizzling steaks.
The steakhouse's employee-turned-owner Jacinta Benkoe has had to step away from the business to look after her husband Jason after he was diagnosed with a terminal illness last year.
Their son Joel told the Leader it's been a difficult time for the family.
"Dad's illness is serious, so mum needs to be with him. Plus they've got another business in Coffs Harbour and managing one business is already hard enough," the younger Mr Benkoe said.
"We decided the health of our family needs to come first, so sadly that's the reason it's closed."
The Benkoes have been running the restaurant as a family business since taking over from Graham and Marlene Manvell - a well-known local entrepreneurial duo - in 2021.
The restaurant first went dark on Saturday, February 3, leading to a flurry of online speculation about whether it was closed for good.
"I hope it's not true," one comment on Facebook read.
"For many years, it had the best steak and customer service in town," another user said.
The award-winning steakhouse has had more than its fair share of highs and lows since opening in 1993.
From its first near-closure after a major fire in 2011 to being named one of the state's best steakhouses in 2015, sSs Barbecue Barns narrowly avoided closing again in 2020 thanks to the Benkoes stepping in to continue its legacy.
Their stewardship successfully steered the restaurant through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the 30-year-old local favourite has shut its doors for the last time.
Joel Benkoe said his family was leasing the building from the Manvells, who have recently sold it to new owners.
He couldn't say who the building's new owners are, but told the Leader they have new plans for the old rendezvous.
"We give our appreciation to everyone who supported sSs over the years. We wanted to get it to 30 years open for the Manvells at a minimum," Mr Benkoe said.
"We're thankful for all the customers who have had great memories and experiences with us and apologise if anyone's experience didn't live up to our standard over the last couple of years. We did try our best."
