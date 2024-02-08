Flashback Friday | 2008

The year 2008 was a milestone for Australia, as the year of the National Apology to the Stolen Generation.
On February 13, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd offered a formal apology to Australia's Indigenous peoples, particularly the Stolen Generations, on behalf of the nation.
The apology was presented as a motion for voting to the Chamber. The day prior, Federal Parliament had been opened with a Welcome to Country - the first time in its history that this has occurred.
The media world was shocked to learn of the demise of one of Australia's longest-running magazines, when on January 23, after 128 years, the final edition of The Bulletin was published.
The decision on March 30 to extend daylight saving time by a week, thus standardising time in NSW, Victoria, the ACT, Tasmania and South Australia caused real and imagined issues. The decision raised concerns of a "mini-Y2K problem" that it might put computer systems and mobile phones out of sync.
In the world of tech, Apple officially released the Apple iPhone in Australia on July 11.
Fugitive gangster Tony Mokbel arrived back in Australia following his extradition from Greece.
In the world of entertainment, 2008 was the year Guy Sebastian represented Australia in the pre-qualifying round of Eurovision 2008.
The same year Australia lost two country music legends: Smoky Dawson (February 14) who was 94, and Reg Lindsay (August 5) who was 79.
We also mourned the death of actor Heath Ledger, who died in New York at the age of 28, on January 22.
Baz Luhrmann's epic film, Australia, made it's debut on November 26, staring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.
Finally, Australia's favourite soapie actress, Kate Ritchie left the series, Home and Away, after 20 years on screen. Ritchie, who was an original cast member, played Sally Fletcher.
