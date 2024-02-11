The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Will there be enough water flow to support the city's goal to grow?

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 12 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council water and environmental operations manager Dan Coe, Dungowan Dam, and the Calala Water Treatment Plant. Pictures file
Tamworth Regional Council water and environmental operations manager Dan Coe, Dungowan Dam, and the Calala Water Treatment Plant. Pictures file

AS TAMWORTH boasts visions of growth, prosperity, and a booming population, will there be enough water to go around?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.