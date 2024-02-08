How safe is your child's wading pool in the heat?

A dip in a kids' wading pool that's been left in the sun, or a splash in the backyard from a warm hose could be more dangerous than you think, following warnings from health authorities about a very rare, but potentially serious infection.
Amoebic meningoencephalitis is an extremely rare brain infection caused by an amoeba which lives in warm, fresh water and soil.
While many people can have contact with the amoebas, only a small number will go on to develop serious illness.
With warmer air and water temperatures, residents in the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) are being urged to take simple precautions around untreated or poorly treated water.
HNELHD Public Health Director Dr David Durrheim said warm conditions that increase water temperatures mean any unchlorinated water supply that seasonally exceeds 30 degrees celsius or continually exceeds 25 degrees celsius may be a risk.
"Amoebic meningitis can occur if untreated water goes up someone's nose, so people should be careful when they are around unchlorinated water," Dr Durrheim said.
Temperatures during the Tamworth Country Music Festival spiked at around 40 degrees celsius and last week the mercury reached similar heights, when the Splash Pad provided some popular respite.
Tamworth Regional Council has assured residents that water used in the Splash Pad is well maintained, chlorinated, and is treated to meet required NSW Health standards.
"Water for swimming (such as the Splash Pad/public swimming pools) is treated to a higher standard than drinking water is," council said in response to questions from the Leader.
"The treatment of water for these swimming facilities and addition of chlorine means that organisms such as Naegleria fowleri cannot survive in that environment."
Children and young people are more susceptible than adults to the infection.
"The amoebas that cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis live in warm, fresh water and soil, but cannot survive in water that is clean, cool and adequately chlorinated," Dr Durrheim said.
People who have their own tank, dam or bore water supply and people with poorly maintained swimming pools are at particular risk.
"For instance, shallow wading pools are particularly at risk if they have been left in the sun for a long time," he said.
These should be emptied after each use and allowed to dry out in the sun.
Other places that can create an environment for the amoebas include lakes, rivers, dams, bores, tanks, garden hoses, natural hot springs, and spa and swimming pools that are poorly maintained.
Initial symptoms of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis start one to nine days after infection.
These may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms can include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations.
Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
