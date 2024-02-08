The Armidale School U15 team advances in Wiburd Shield cricket competition

The Armidale School's under 15 team is into the third round of the Wiburd Shield competition.
The side defeated St Columba's Anglican College, Port Macquarie by 81 runs at TAS last Friday to progress in the annual knockout cricket competition for independent schools who do not play in regular weekly inter-school competition.
Winning the toss, St Columba's sent TAS in to bat, with openers Will Hall and Archer Starr weathering a probing early spell from their seam bowlers before digging in.
In his innings of 73, Starr deposited three sixes, before eventually dismissed with the score at 159.
Archie McMaster then notched an unbeaten 56 from 30 deliveries.
At the other end Hall brought up his century with the penultimate ball of the innings as TAS posted 1-255 from their 40 overs.
St Columba's reply began sedately and the asking run rate climbed ever higher.
Marshall Kellett made the first breakthrough on his way to a brace of wickets for TAS, the hosts taking a cluster of wickets shortly before the drinks interval to leave the visitors 4-83.
Best of the bowlers for TAS were Starr 3-19, McMaster 2-20 and Kellett 2-41 as they restricted St Columba's to 9-174
TAS will now play Tamworth's Carinya Christian School on a date to be confirmed.
