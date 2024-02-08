Teen to face court after alleged break-in spree through homes and motel

A MAN will face court after an alleged crime spree involving break-ins, trespass, and a police chase.
Emergency services were called to a home on Alice Street in Moree at about 3am on Wednesday, February 7, following reports a group of men had forced entry into the home.
Police were told the group of men stole cash and keys before taking off in the home owner's MG sedan.
An 87-year-old man who was home at the time was not injured.
Two hours later, at about 5am, the same group allegedly attempted to enter a home on Gwydir Street, Moree, when they failed to gain access, and fled from the area.
The group then forced entry into a motel room on Boggabilla Road, and stole a wallet and keys.
One of the men was allegedly armed with a knife.
The occupant of the motel room, a 39-year-old man, was not injured.
At about 5:30am, police were patrolling Moree when they homed in on the MG sedan after spotting it on Alice Street.
When the car allegedly failed to stop, a police chase was sparked through the streets of Moree.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later after officers lost sight of the vehicle. The MG was later located in a park on Florence Street where it was seized for forensic examination.
Police launched an investigation into the alleged crime spree and executed a search warrant at a home on Boland Drive, Moree, at about 4:30pm the same day.
A short time later, police arrested an 18-year-old man on Yulunga Street who was taken to Moree Police Station.
The 18-year-old was questioned and charged with two counts of aggravated break-and-enter commit serious indictable offence; recklessly deal with the proceeds of crime; and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The teenager is also accused of entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse; and breaching bail.
He was refused police bail and is expected to front Inverell Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
Inquiries are continuing.
