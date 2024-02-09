The Northern Daily Leader
'We're very excited about the opportunity': Tamworth suits up for champs debut

By Samantha Newsam
February 9 2024 - 1:00pm
Stacey Attard will have a big role to play from the mound at this weekend's state over 35s championships. Picture Tamworth Softball Association.
First it was the under 14s making their return to the diamond after almost a decade.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

