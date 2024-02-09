'We're very excited about the opportunity': Tamworth suits up for champs debut

First it was the under 14s making their return to the diamond after almost a decade.
Now the Tamworth over 35s are preparing to make their maiden pitch for a state title.
This weekend's State Championships at Blacktown International Sports Park will mark the first time Tamworth has fielded a side in that age division, and comes as the association continues its push to provide more representative opportunities for its players.
"For quite a number of years we weren't what they call a full affiliate, we were only an associate affiliate, so we weren't able to enter state championships," Tamworth Softball Association secretary Cara Cracknell explained.
"We've been fully affiliated now for three years so we're trying to get more of a representative pathway happening not just for the younger players but for older players as well."
This weekend is the start of that - on the 'older' side of things.
They've been preparing since before Christmas with weekly training sessions, and special batting sessions with head coach Alan McNaulty.
A specialist batting coach, he's been coming up from Sydney do to clinics with them against pitching machines, and working on refining their batting techniques.
Ranging in age from 35 through to about 50, for some of the side it will be completely new territory: they've never played representative softball before.
Some have played a bit with other masters sides, but for the rest it would be 20 or so years since they last competed at that level.
Accordingly the weekend isn't really about results.
Sure they're "hoping to be competitive", Cracknell said, especially against the other regional associations, but it's more about "getting Tamworth Softball Association back out there" and showing they "can compete at that level irrespective of our geographical location."
And of course having fun and enjoying a few laughs.
As the weekend has drawn nearer, she said there has been a lot of banter among their group chat.
"Everybody's upbeat," she said.
"Obviously we're going to be very nervous but we're very excited about the opportunity."
"[Although] I'm sure we might be a bit battered and bruised come Monday morning and feeling very sorry for ourselves."
The championships officially begin on Friday but Tamworth don't begin their campaign until Saturday with their first game against Cumberland Nepean at 8am.
