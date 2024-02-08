'Needed a break': Deni walks away from her dream and forges a new path

The girl has become the woman - and has done so before our eyes.
Resplendent in a peach-coloured summer dress, Deni Baker radiated youthful vitality while mingling with her new clubmates at the Dungowan Cowboys' season launch at Tamworth Racecourse.
Cocooned in the air-conditioned comfort of the members' area, on an appallingly hot Saturday afternoon, the 19-year-old enthusiastically unpacked her life.
Baker revealed, among other things, that she had halted her pursuit of a professional cricket career. Or, at least, hit the pause button.
After two first-grade seasons at the Penrith Cricket Club, a stint that involved an obscene amount of travel between her family home in Dungowan and Sydney, the teen has decided to focus on other things.
That includes a new property-valuation job, a new property-valuation university degree, a new sport and a not-so-new partner.
"I never thought I'd be going into uni," she said. "I never had time for it. But now I make time for it - doing full-time uni, full-time work."
A left-arm orthodox spinner, Baker made Cricket Australia's under-15 female talent squad two seasons in a row. But she described her quest for a professional cricket career as "kind of exhausting".
"Like, I love cricket. But I just needed a break from it," she said. "It took up all my life."
"I turned 18," she added. "Everyone needs a break when they turn 18, I feel - turning into an adult, and all that. I just wanted to see what else was out there for myself."
In doing that, Baker's life remains "pretty intense", as she put it. "But you make it work around your social life and everything like that."
Growing up, Baker dreamed of playing international cricket for Australia. She also thought about becoming a paramedic or a marine biologist.
"Anything hands-on," she said. "And now I find myself behind a desk ... But it's something different. I like doing different."
Enter the Dungowan Cowboys. Or, more specifically, the Cowgirls - whom Baker will play for in 2024. It will be her debut Group 4 season.
"My partner plays first grade," Baker said of Cowboys prop Toby Taggart. "And I love watching him play. And I love watching the girls play. So I thought I'd give it a go myself."
As formally one of Australia's most promising junior cricketers, Baker grew up being watched. At the same time, she was keenly watching other people.
In fact, she regards herself as "very observant". And as such, her superpower would be invisibility.
"I find myself being quiet in a crowd and just observing people, getting to know them without actually talking to them personally."
As a painfully hot Tamworth summer winds down, Baker can be seen playing for South Tamworth. She hasn't closed the door on a return to Sydney first-grade cricket.
"I'll see where the road takes me down the line. I might come back to it sooner or later."
