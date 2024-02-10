'I'd love to': 'Haynesy' puts his hand up to be part of a Magpies first

Returning to his old stomping ground to fill a new role, 'Haynesy's' homecoming to the Molong Magpies' turf has been a full circle moment.
A second-rower in his time and the occasional No.8, Peter Haynes first took to the paddock with the Molong Magpies Rugby Union Club back in 1986 at an away game in Mudgee and "got flogged".
But after years of that "good fun" and then two decades outside of the Central West, the now 55-year-old is back to coach the club's first women's competitive rugby union team.
"There's been talk about getting a women's squad up and running for the last couple years, but I think it needed someone to step up and drive it," Haynes said.
"I think with anything new, you sometimes doubt whether you'll get it off the ground or not, but after talking with [the women] at the first training, I'm feeling really good about it.
"This is an exciting time for women's rugby."
When asked to take the women's torch by club president, Matthew Steventon, Haynes' response was a positive "I'd love to" and nothing more.
Which isn't an unusual attitude for the club's former player, captain and coach until his last game in 1999 before settling in Armidale.
Originally a farm kid, Haynes recently moved back with his wife, Lisa, to the same land he grew up on out at Kerrs Creek.
While his two grown-up daughters now living independently in Orange, Haynes' experience of many years in an all-female household should serve him well in the coming months.
"I know I need to be patient and I know it's going to take time to all come together, no doubt about it," he said.
"So, my number one aim and goal is just to get a team on the paddock and give them the confidence in tackling and what they're doing on the field.
"My coaching style will be positive and encouraging, and I'm really big on the team aspect as well.
"I want them to put the team before themselves."
With seven females arriving at The Rec in Molong for pre-season training on Tuesday, Haynes is hopeful the numbers will continue to pick up as the twice weekly sessions continue to roll out.
Which he and the club will need if they're going to field a 10s team in the Tier 2 women's competition alongside all-female squads from Charles Sturt University (CSU), Mudgee, Parkes, Wellington, and (potentially) Yeoval.
"It wasn't the biggest number in the world, but it was a really good start," Haynes said.
"The three things I want them to get out of this is that they enjoy it, that we're getting better all the time, and that we maintain a good team environment that helps and encourages one another.
"When people are improving and working to achieve something together, it's so much better and easier to pick yourself up when things are down."
Another upside to having Haynes in their corner will be his lengthy experience refereeing rugby union; a man who knows the laws inside and out.
Three things I want them to get out of this is that they enjoy it, that we're getting better all the time, and that we maintain a good team environment.- Peter Haynes on key elements for his all-new women's squad looking ahead.
With countless matches under his belt both as a player and ref, he's been watching how the code has embraced females in return.
"I can see the potential for girls and women in rugby and I've reffed alongside women in the New England area who've just gone from strength to strength," he said.
"It's been inspiring to watch; and I'll be there support the Magpies women as they get stronger within themselves, too."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.