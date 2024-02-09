The Chair Man's title doesn't need the backing of the board - just clients

As a master upholster, Greg Clark pretty much knows all there is to know about chairs as he's worked with them all - the good, the bad, the ugly and the seemingly unrecoverable - along the way developing a reputation for professionalism that reaches far and wide.
He is The Chair Man - a title Mr Clark has proudly carried for more than 50 years, and one Tamworth's Clark family has held for two, going on three generations.
Mr Clark 's upholstery team includes his son Adam and good mate Tony Booby, and they have likely sewn thousands of kilometres of thread in the process of restoring chairs and lounges that have seen much better days to items of beauty and functionality.
The Chair Man draws clients not only from across the district and region but also from interstate and overseas. When the Leader visited, Mr Clark had recently finished cedar chaise lounge from a client further west, which he estimated would be 100 years old, and in no way resembled the piece that arrived.
"It was in a very rough state but we've been able to make it new again, and that's something I really enjoy being able to do - taking something that might be 50 to 100 years old and making it look new again," he said.
"They look nice, are comfortable, and this chaise is now in a state to probably be able to last another 100 years."
Another of his regular clients buys pieces from France and sends them in for repair.
"They just turn up," he said.
"We get work from everywhere, from Armidale, Sydney and Queensland and from further afield. Word seems to spread by word of mouth."
Mr Clark said there were few upholsters still in business today, with "one in Narrabri but he now makes cotton tarps and sends his upholstery clients here".
The full range of old, weird and infamous pieces have passed through the workshop - the oldest job a set of four Hepplewhite chairs from the 1750s.
"The chairs were made in England, and arrived in bad condition but they left here looking like new," he said.
The quality of the original product was key to the end result, and this was why the chairs had lasted so long.
"The owners knew their value - anything you buy today is unlikely to match that sort of quality, or last that long," he said.
Other jobs of interest to pass through the Chair Man workshop include a chaise lounge which was recovered in bright red for a local bordello, two "Freddo frog" chairs which were ordered in bright green fabric, and an antique wing chair with every panel in a different colour and pattern.
Then there was the Parramatta Eels fan who asked to have his arm chair recovered in a blue fabric with yellow/gold piping - the result a comfortable tribute to show his support for his favourite team, and from where he now watches the footy on television.
One job arrived from England - a chaise lounge - with 13 layers of covers.
"The earlier repairers hadn't bothered to remove the old covers, just added the new one on top each time," Mr Clark said.
"The last cover was a fabric I had used as an apprentice, and then there were 12 underneath, but we made it look brand new and the client sent it back to England.
"It seems crazy to bring the lounge here for work when there must be people in England who could do the same work."
Mr Clark said that job gave the team a great boost, "that people think so much about the quality of our work".
The Chair Man, and his team, take great pride in their work.
"We can restore a quality chair or lounge to a standard that is better than anything you can buy today, especially if you've got a good frame to start with," he said.
"It will probably cost you as much as a new one, and that's where some people prefer to go and buy a new one instead."
Mr Clark said he had been working in upholstery for so long "I feel like I'm not so much a tradesman as a craftsman now".
"I've been here 55 years, while Tony's been here 50 years, so between the two of us there's more than 100 years of experience - there's nothing we can't do between us," he said.
"Tony's even cleverer than I am, he's amazing - I taught him but he's better than me."
The Chair Man business was established by Mr Clark's father, Dave, in 1948 and there are hopes Adam will continue the title well into the future.
After leaving the air force, Dave Clark established a welding business in Bridge Street but moved into chrome plating. Then one day a customer asked him to make some chrome chairs.
"Dad was a great welder and made the frame with no trouble, but then needed help with the upholstery," Mr Clark said.
"With no upholstery skills, dad sought help from a couple of old mates to complete the order.
"Then when the chroming business started to fall off [as car bumper bars went plastic through the later half of last century] the business evolved into upholstery.
"It's funny, everyone thought dad was a gun upholsterer but he couldn't even fire a staple gun, but he had good people around him who could."
One of those people was Mr Clark, who entered the business during the 1960s, and helped the upholstery side of the business to take off. Seeing an opportunity, the younger Mr Clark went to Sydney and "learned a bit about upholstery".
"I came back and have been here about 55 years now - and I'm pretty damn good at it now," he said.
In his time, Mr Clark has employed "something like 13 apprentices", two of whom who went on to be fully qualified to teach upholstery at TAFE.
Mr Clark said the difference between "cheap" and "quality" came down to how the piece was supported: strapping vs coil springs, and demonstrated this with a recliner recently brought in for work pointing to the use of strapping for support.
"Without springs, after about five years the strapping will eventually give way - just like the elastic goes like your underpants ... the straps just collapse," he said.
By now you might be asking yourself, what type of chair does a master upholster choose to relax in at home?
"I have some beautifully comfortable armchairs made by Fleur, which I think I've recovered twice now," Mr Clark said.
"Somebody brought them in for work and decided the job was too expensive, so I said don't throw them out I'll take them, and did them up for myself.
"Everyone who sits in the chairs comments they are so amazing."
Mr Clark's other tip: ditch the leather, noting it was "hot in summer and cold in winter".
He said said velvet wore "better than any fabric made" and was easy to clean - "you just clean it with water".
"Without doubt velvet is the best value-for-money you can get for furnishing covers - you can get 50,000 rubs of velvet, whereas most fabrics will only do 30,000," he said.
"We've had velvet chairs in here that are 50 years old and they're not warn out people just get sick of the colour."
