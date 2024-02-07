Bulk billing availability rises, but cost still a barrier to seeing a GP

An increasing number of Tamworthians are now able to see their GP without paying out-of-pocket fees as more doctors take advantage of financial incentives for bulk billing their patients.
But new data from the Productivity Commission shows a large number of sick and injured people are still putting off seeing their local doctor due to the cost of appointments.
The commission's report revealed the number of people delaying an appointment, or not attending at all due to price, has more than doubled across NSW, rising from 4.4 per cent to 9.5 per cent in the last 12 months.
Earlier data from the last quarter of 2023 showed a 3.8 percentage point rise in the GP bulk billing rate for regional NSW, as GPs began receiving triple the incentive to bulk bill patients in regional areas.
Tamworth-based director of the University of Newcastle's department of rural health, Dr Jenny May, says it may take time for the increase in bulk billing to translate into more patients seeing their GPs.
But she also told the Leader that's no reason for the government to rest on its laurels.
"The big message from me from working in the area for 30 years is you've got to use multiple strategies, and accept that the levers that you use don't always work on everybody," Dr May said.
She said there's a separate, yet fundamental issue facing regional healthcare that's yet to be addressed: an ongoing shortage of healthcare workers.
Dr May says if the labour shortage isn't filled, people will still have a hard time scheduling appointments out of a sheer lack of availability.
On top of that, she said, workforce shortages also mean increased costs to medical practices, meaning the bulk billing incentives could soon be outstripped.
"In regional and rural we've got a bit of a double whammy because we've got a supply issue in terms of the numbers of practitioners, but we also have a viability issue in terms of bulk billing being sufficient to provide for the business costs of the practice," Dr May said.
"The result for patients is they continue to have difficulties accessing primary care in a timely way."
Dr May has dedicated much of her life to advocating for a "grow your own" model of providing medical training to rural people in the towns they live in.
She says there are strategies in place for convincing more young people to take up healthcare as a profession, and to get existing healthcare workers to come out to rural areas.
However, Dr May said these plans will take time to implement.
"Both of those are long-term strategies. What we have is a problem now and strategies that will take up to 20 years to make an impact," she said.
"The challenge for us is to maintain services while we attempt to grow and support the next generation of the rural healthcare workforce."
Meanwhile, doctors across the country's most populous state could be forced to increase their fees in order to keep their doors open if a scheduled payroll tax change comes into effect in August, adding an extra $15 to the bill for NSW patients' GP visits.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.