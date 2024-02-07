The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Cultivating regional success with 'Homegrown Wynne' exhibition

February 7 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale artist Leah Bullen with her trustees watercolour prizewinning work in 2016 called Conservatory No. 2. This work will be part of the Homegrown Wynne exhibition opening on Friday, February 9.
Armidale artist Leah Bullen with her trustees watercolour prizewinning work in 2016 called Conservatory No. 2. This work will be part of the Homegrown Wynne exhibition opening on Friday, February 9.

CELEBRATING the creative talent of regional artists who have won and been finalists in Australia's oldest art prize is behind a new exhibition opening at the New England Regional Art Museum on February 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.