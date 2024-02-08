'We're closer to the back end': Rixons unite for career-first partnership

Spectators at the two-day game between the North Tamworth Redbacks and Old Boys last weekend were treated to a rare sight when Brendan and Michael Rixon bowled briefly in tandem.
In fact, Michael confirmed to the Leader, it was the first time it had ever happened.
And, despite taking a couple of good-natured jabs at his brother's bowling, the younger Rixon brother admitted that it was nice that they can still tick off new firsts after so long in the same side.
"We still enjoy playing together," Michael said.
"We haven't had a bat together this year for very long, I think we've only been at the crease together once or twice."
Having come on to finish the over after Devon Hamley tore his hamstring at Riverside 1, Brendan ended up with two wickets.
At the other end, however, Michael had continued a trend of quietly, consistently picking up scalps with his hard-to-get-away offspin, and claimed three on the day.
With 11 first grade wickets for the season at an average of 9.73, Rixon is among the top wicket-takers for the 2023/24 season. But the veteran played down his success, and attributed it to the pressure created by his teammates.
"I've got a little bit lucky with a couple of games, I've gotten the rewards that the other guys probably deserve, to be honest," he said.
"The last few years, I haven't bowled much at all in two-day cricket. I had a shoulder injury last year and so I didn't bowl much. And I've mainly been used more recently in white ball cricket."
This season, both Rixons have taken more of a back seat to allow their younger teammates the chance to get more experience playing in pressure situations. This, they hope, will make the transition smoother when they decide to call time on their careers.
"We're on the downward slope in terms of us playing cricket, we're closer to the back end than we are at the start," Michael said.
"So we're making sure they develop instead of us having to bat three and four all the time."
So while last weekend's play ended with Old Boys having declared on 8-234, Michael was not dismayed.
He conceded that their opponents, especially Adam McGuirk - whose 95 he described as "a great knock" - had batted well, but it left the North Tamworth youngsters with an opportunity this Saturday to prove themselves with bat in hand.
"We've definitely got the talent," Michael said.
"Harry [Lewington] and Blake Scicluna have gotten plenty of starts this year, and Blake's coming off an 80 in the rep game on the weekend.
"So they're two young guys that certainly have the capability, and we've had other young blokes like Bernie O'Connor, Ben Chick, and Will Doyle that certainly have a lot of ability."
