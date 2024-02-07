'The Wharf Revue' is back for another hilarious go 'round

This weekend is the start of the Capitol Theatre 2024 season! And what a year it is set to be. A real variety of performance to enjoy this year from local productions to opera to symphony orchestra to comedy show and fun performances for kids and families.
There's something for everyone in 2024!
With over twenty-three years' experience in the political satire space, Australia's most trusted revue-based practitioners continue the tradition the tradition with this year's hilarious offering: Pride in Prejudice.
The Wharf Revue is back for another year of sensational value! Satirical content is up by 7pc , the average laughter quotient is indexed at 8.3pc over the forward estimates but the Wharf Revue defies the cost of living pressure by keeping the ticket price at the same level as last year! Take that, Phillip Lowe!
Recommended ages:13+
This hilarious night out can be enjoyed at the Capitol Theatre Friday 9 February and Saturday 10 February both at 7:30pm.
After a very successful inaugural 2023 season, the popular In The Raw series of staged play readings return in 2024. And what better way to start the season then with a play written by the well loved and Tamworth's own - Bill Gleeson.
Same, Same - is the hilarious comedy of two families that gather in Sydney to plan the marriage of their two sons, bringing with them their outrageously different backgrounds and attitudes.
Will this turn out to be the 'Celebration of the Year' or the 'Wedding from Hell'?
Recommended ages: 16+
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday 16 February at 7pm.
We kick off our fantastic children and family shows with this exciting adaptation of the award winning book.
On a far off planet The Smeds and the Smoos can't be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom into space together, how will their families get them back?
Fun for the whole family, the stellar new show, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is also a TV animation on ABC kids. Music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up.
Don't miss The Smeds and the Smoos live on stage at the Capitol Theatre Tamworth Tuesday 20 February at 6:00pm, Wednesday 21 February at 10:30am and 12:30pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.