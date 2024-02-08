'We always test our fighters': Victories, tough fights, and lessons learned

Any good coach will know that losses can sometimes be essential.
While no boxer ever wants to lose a fight, it is inevitable. Only the very best of the best go through their careers undefeated, and even then they have often been beaten in the amateur ranks.
So, after his fighters procured just one win from four bouts over the weekend, One2Boxing coach Jamie Carroll was not disappointed.
Of course he wanted his boxers to win. But he knew they would come away from their defeats better for the experience.
The Tamworth-based gym's biggest fight on Boxcamp's Marquee Mayhem card in Newcastle was Jarrod Denman's bout against Ricki Sandral for the Australian Global heavyweight title.
"Jarrod performed really well," Carroll said.
"Stepping up to fight for the Aussie title in only his sixth fight is a big achievement and he performed really well.
"He won the first two rounds and then got overwhelmed in the last two rounds. It is what it is, we're still proud of him, and he'll have another crack in the near future."
The winner on the day was Kobe Hunt, an 18-year-old with dreams of Olympic glory.
Having taken up the sport just over six months ago, Hunt is one of the more diminutive fighters for his age and often gives away several kilograms in weight. But what he lacks in size, he more than accounts for in tenacity.
"Kobe's one of the first in the gym every day," Carroll said.
"He puts in a lot of effort, and he's only been boxing since July last year ... he's really green, but he puts in 100 per cent and has got the result again. He's on the way to proving himself as a boxer."
The decision victory marked the second win of Hunt's career, in what Carroll described as a "very close" fight.
16-year-old Rohan Martin was also at a disadvantage in his bout, as he faced the National Youth champion. While he gave a good account of himself, Carroll acknowledged that "we weren't ready for that" and Martin suffered a decision loss.
"It was a step too far for Rohan," he said.
"But we always test our fighters and put them in there with the best, we've got to know where we stand. He came up a bit short, so we've got to reassess with Rohan.
"We've just got to bring him along slowly."
The final Tamworth-based fighter on the card was Marcus Hawkins, who was unfortunately struggling with illness ahead of his fight.
And while it was "a close fight", Carroll said Hawkins will rue a chance missed.
"He was quite sick going into the fight, but he still took it," he said.
"He learned a really good lesson, it was a fight he should have won but it got away. But he'll regroup, there's plenty of time for him."
