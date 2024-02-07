Man denies negligent driving after car collides with cyclist in CBD

A MAN has denied driving negligently during a crash in Tamworth which saw a cyclist seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.
Joel Alan Pascoe was excused from appearing in Tamworth Local Court when his defence solicitor said the 42-year-old would be pleading not guilty to negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH).
The Moore Creek man is accused of driving negligently between 11:35am and 11:40am on Peel Street in North Tamworth on September 24, 2023.
It's alleged the negligent driving occasioned GBH to another man, which later saw him flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital for emergency treatment.
The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had not elected to take on the case, and the matter would stay with police in the local court.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered the police to serve the brief of evidence on the accused, and adjourned the matter until April 2024.
She said the matter may involve obtaining "medical material".
Pascoe was charged by police following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The cyclist was treated at the scene before he was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He was later airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews in a serious condition.
Pascoe was not injured.
