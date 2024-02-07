The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Knox brings home double gold as she hits the mat for the first time in 2024

February 8 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mirrihdi Knox has started off 2024 in winning fashion, picking up two golds and a silver at The Bundy Open on the weekend. Picture Supplied
Mirrihdi Knox has started off 2024 in winning fashion, picking up two golds and a silver at The Bundy Open on the weekend. Picture Supplied

It's been a golden start to 2024 for young taekwondo gun Mirridhi Knox.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.