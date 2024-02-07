Knox brings home double gold as she hits the mat for the first time in 2024

It's been a golden start to 2024 for young taekwondo gun Mirridhi Knox.
The Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy member made the 10-hour trek to Bundaberg on the weekend to fight in The Bundy Open.
Entering three divisions at the tournament, Knox brought back two golds and a silver medal to add to her growing collection.
Bursting onto the scene in mid-2023, the 10-year-old went on to win five medals in the various competitions she contested, including gold in the 10 years girls yellow belt division at the Australian Taekwondo Academy NSW State Championships.
On Saturday, she won both her blue belt under 10s girls sparring and blue belt poomsae (taekwondo formwork) divisions.
Not afraid to challenge herself, she then stepped up to take on a red belt combatant, who was uncontested in her division.
Conceding over a years more training experience to her opponent, Knox acquitted herself brilliantly.
The first of the three rounds finished 0-0.
"The two corner judges and the centre referee then had to make a decision for the winner of round one and Mirridhi was deemed the winner on superiority," Fit-For-It instructor David Jackson said.
"The second round was a much harder round with the red belt opponent coming out the winner with a score of 4-2."
That led to a tie-breaker round.
The official scores again finished level, this time 2-all, leaving the decision on the winner in the judges hands.
The red belt opponent was awarded the round, and therefore the overall win, but Jackson said Knox did herself proud.
"Mirridhi is always willing to get up and have a go and try her best," he said.
"This was definitely a learning experience for her and will help prepare her for her upcoming tournaments in 2024."
He added that she "prepared hard" over the recent holidays, diligently continuing her training despite the academy officially being on break.
Along with a number of her club-mates, three-four mornings a week she was doing 90 minute sessions with Jackson down at Bicentennial Park.
"I enjoyed my time in Bundaberg. I was a bit nervous competing in two fighting divisions as well as my first poomsae competition," Knox said, adding that one of her highlights was going to the beach after the competition.
Her mother, Quarralia Knox, said she was very proud of how well she fought.
The focus of preparations now turn to the South Coast Open Taekwondo Championships in Nowra on April 20 and 21.
That will be followed by the Sydney Taekwondo Festival in June.
