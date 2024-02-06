Barraba tip cleanup after fire starts this week

There is some good news for Barraba residents, who should be able to fully access the local tip from the end of next week.
A fire at the Barraba waste facility on January 22, 2024, meant it could not accept any waste other than household general and recycling waste.
Fire units from Manilla, Barraba, Tamworth, Upper Horton, and Cobbadah, helped to battle the blaze, with breathing apparatus also used in the toxic environment.
In a statement to the Leader on Tuesday, February 6, the council said it was working to clean up the site from this week.
"Clean up works after the fire at the Barraba Waste Facility are due to start this Thursday 8 February, with the expectation that they will be finished in time for the facility to fully open again next week, Friday 16th February," the statement read.
"Council would like to thank the Barraba community for their co-operation and patience whilst the necessary work is being undertaken."
