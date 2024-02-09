'I'm confident in the boys they can get it done': Narrabri eye Connolly Cup glory

Narrabri captain Nathan Trindall is confident they can turn the tables on Tamworth and win their second Connolly Cup in three years.
Sunday's finals hosts were the only hiccup for the 2021-22 champions in an otherwise so far unblemished 2023-24 campaign that started in scintillating fashion, thrashing Gywdir by 287 runs.
"I'm confident in the boys that they can get it done because we didn't really play our best game against them and had a few blokes missing," Trindall said.
"So I'm not overly worried.
"But cricket's a funny game, it all depends on who turns up and who doesn't."
The Pink Slugs come into the final bouyed by defeating reigning Country Plate champions, Gilgandra, last Sunday to earn a spot in the decider later this month.
The bowlers set it up, dismissing the western side for 87, which they then chased down with three wickets and 17 overs in hand.
They now head down to Sydney to take on either CAW Districts or Highlands DCA on February 25 - hopefully with some silverware already in their possession.
Routed for only 110 in their Connolly Cup round fixture against Tamworth, unsurprisingly Trindall highlighted batting their overs out, when asked where they need to be a lot better on Sunday.
"We didn't get many runs and we were out in about 34 overs so I feel like there's a few runs left out there, when we had about 16 overs of the game left," he said.
"And they were eight down chasing it so I feel if we'd had another 20 runs even on the board it would have been in our favour."
Adding to the feeling of an opportunity missed, they had Tamworth 4-18 in their run chase.
