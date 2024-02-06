The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Officers swing into action to combat crime spree, vowing to nab offenders

LR
By Lydia Roberts
February 6 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inverell Police acting Inspector Duane Macpherson says the crimes were largely opportunistic and is urging people to lock doors and windows, as well as stow possessions safely.
Inverell Police acting Inspector Duane Macpherson says the crimes were largely opportunistic and is urging people to lock doors and windows, as well as stow possessions safely.

EXTRA patrols and resources, as well as more arrests have helped police quell a crimewave threatening Inverell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.