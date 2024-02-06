The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Why this parliamentary debate really matters | Letter to the editor

By Letters to the Editor
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protesters rallied at Armidale Railway Station in October 2023, calling for the restoration of train services between Armidale and Jennings-Wallangarra. Picture from file.
Protesters rallied at Armidale Railway Station in October 2023, calling for the restoration of train services between Armidale and Jennings-Wallangarra. Picture from file.

Debate in Parliament on future rail services North of Armidale

After New England and NSW residents submitted a petition with 10740 signatures to the NSW Legislative Assembly, the debate is to take place on 8th February 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.