Why this parliamentary debate really matters | Letter to the editor

After New England and NSW residents submitted a petition with 10740 signatures to the NSW Legislative Assembly, the debate is to take place on 8th February 2024.
This is an important milestone in the campaign by activists and community organisations like Trains North to convince the authorities about the difficulties residents face due to poor public transport on one hand and the many benefits to be achieved by restoring passenger train services to Queensland on the other.
New England has many residents who have close links to Queensland. Some have come from there for work or family reasons.
Those in towns such as Glen Innes and Tenterfield prefer to go north for medical, educational and employment purposes rather than spend hours in a coach and then in the train from Armidale to Sydney.
Provision of government services like public transport should not be determined by a person's postcode.
Nonetheless, those living in the northern part of New England and wanting elected representatives to fight for their rights have had a hard time until this petition was submitted.
It in no uncertain terms is the expression of community's desire and need in comparison to the rail trail proposal promoted by two councils for the benefit of able bodied professional cyclists.
I do not hold much hope for a positive outcome from the debate because the main parties in NSW have a history of supporting rail trails rather than extensions to rail services that can be a game changer in the region.
Siri Gamage, Armidale
