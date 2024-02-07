Hills of Gold | Happy snaps | World's Greatest Shave || Letters to the editor

I attended the public hearing held at Nundle Memorial Hall on Thursday 1 February by the Independent Planning Commission into the proposed Hills of Gold Wind farm by corporate multinational ENGIE. What is incredible is that this project intends to mitigate climate issues and expedite the transition to so-called renewable energy according to the 2050 net zero dogma by destroying so much valuable, irreplaceable native vegetation. I dip my lid to the numerous community members who spoke so bravely and passionately about their concerns.
There was a common theme that many impacted landholders received no public consultation prior to the assessment process. It is incredible a proposal of this magnitude that included so many impacted locals, yet the proponent failed to speak to the landholder. This theme was at times passionately conveyed to the Commission on numerous occasions.
The evident failure of the process occurred when the former government of Kevin Anderson & Co privatised our energy infrastructure in 2015-16. This triggered the head-long rush to renewable energy projects rather than a uniform transition to alternative energy at our pace, owned by the people of NSW and Australia and maintaining reliable and affordable energy which this won't. Secondly his government did not quarantine areas outside the Renewable Energy Zones during 2020-21 deliberations from such projects meaning the need for construction of more transmission lines and infrastructure at a frenetic pace impacting more residents, vegetation and farmland. This may have saved the anguish of the concerned Nundle, Hanging Rock, Crawney and Timor residents over this project and indeed residents in other areas of the Tamworth Regional Council LGA who are now subjected to similar projects.
It was evident that there are numerous holes in the project and if approved by the IPC, will likely be an environmental catastrophe, with the beautiful vista we currently enjoy in those small villages scarred by serious vegetation clearing for turbines, access roads, powerlines and associated infrastructure and an industrialised entrance to Nundle and impact on numerous public roads.
In relation to the Voluntary Planning Agreement and associated Community Enhancement Fund, I opposed my Council's recommendation to sign an agreement with ENGIE because I felt that the environment and residents of Nundle, Hanging Rock, Crawney and Timor were far more valuable than the 30 pieces of silver offered by ENGIE at this time.
The process is now in the hands of the three IPC commissioners.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
Your front page picture of the young boy's first day of school should have been front page of every ACM newspaper nationally. That young boy jumped right out at me and was saying 'Here I am Australia, I'm so happy to be here in our lucky country and now it's my turn to love and learn and be a part of it.'
Welcome my little friend. All we senior citizens of Australia bid you welcome to our fold and our best wishes to all you young ones for what lays ahead for your futures.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
The World's Greatest Shave is arguably Australia's favourite fundraising campaign spanning 26 years - with more than two million Australians taking part by shaving, cutting, and colouring their hair, to raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation and people living with blood cancer, in Australia.
The World's Greatest Shave, however, wasn't immune to the devastating impact of Covid, which created the most formidable challenge the campaign has faced in its 26-year history. With the World's Greatest Shave being the single biggest source of income for the Leukaemia Foundation, the organisation took a significant hit and saw fundraising figures drop dramatically.
The World's Greatest Shave had to pivot, and this year we farewell the beloved chins as we launch a new era of the campaign, with a vibrant, bold, contemporary, and more personal approach - to support the growing number of Australians impacted by blood cancer.
The new-look World's Greatest Shave celebrates the everyday heroes in our community doing 'bloody beautiful' acts of shaving, cutting, colouring, or donating. The new creative direction will feature real human participants and a catchy new slogan 'That's Bloody Beautiful', which will resonate more deeply with Australians.
There has never been a more important time for World's Greatest Shave to be back in force, with more Australians diagnosed with blood cancer now than ever before - underscoring the urgent need for increased support, additional resources, and more funds.
More than 140,000 Australians are currently living with blood cancer. Incidence of blood cancer has soared by 47 per cent in the past decade, making it a significant public health issue in Australia.
Funds raised through the World's Greatest Shave ensure that the Leukaemia Foundation can continue to provide vital support to blood cancer patients and their loved ones, and fund ground-breaking research, in the hopes of one day finding a cure.
We urge the Australian community to sign up to shave, cut, or colour their hair for World's Greatest Shave by visiting worldsgreatestshave.com
Chris Tanti, CEO, Leukaemia Foundation
At the present time many of our native animals are in an extinction crises and this is because the present Australian national environment laws are failing to do the one thing they are designed to do which is to protect nature.
There is however a reason to be optimistic concerning the future of our wonderful native animals. The Albanese Government is in the process of preparing to reform the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act -EPBC- set to be tabled in parliament this year.
Our native animals have suffered a great deal over the last decade or so- a great many Australians will be hoping the terrible inadequacies of the past can be corrected this year when the EPBC Act is reformed.
Brian Measday, Kingswood, South Australia
