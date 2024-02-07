Hills of Gold | Happy snaps | World's Greatest Shave || Letters to the editor

The evident failure of the process occurred when the former government of Kevin Anderson & Co privatised our energy infrastructure in 2015-16. This triggered the head-long rush to renewable energy projects rather than a uniform transition to alternative energy at our pace, owned by the people of NSW and Australia and maintaining reliable and affordable energy which this won't. Secondly his government did not quarantine areas outside the Renewable Energy Zones during 2020-21 deliberations from such projects meaning the need for construction of more transmission lines and infrastructure at a frenetic pace impacting more residents, vegetation and farmland. This may have saved the anguish of the concerned Nundle, Hanging Rock, Crawney and Timor residents over this project and indeed residents in other areas of the Tamworth Regional Council LGA who are now subjected to similar projects.