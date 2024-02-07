Hills of Gold | Happy snaps | World's Greatest Shave || Letters to the editor

The Northern Daily Leader
By Letters to the Editor
February 8 2024 - 8:00am
Wind farm public hearing 

I attended the public hearing held at Nundle Memorial Hall on Thursday 1 February by the Independent Planning Commission into the proposed Hills of Gold Wind farm by corporate multinational ENGIE. What is incredible is that this project intends to mitigate climate issues and expedite the transition to so-called renewable energy according to the 2050 net zero dogma by destroying so much valuable, irreplaceable native vegetation. I dip my lid to the numerous community members who spoke so bravely and passionately about their concerns.

