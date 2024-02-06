Historic Square Man Inn set to go under the hammer

A landmark Tamworth property with an unusual history will go under the hammer in a fortnight.
The former Square Man Inn, located at 165 Peel Street, right next to one of the town's busiest intersections, is expected to fetch a high price at auction on Thursday, February 22.
Ray White commercial sales and leasing associate, Jack Parfitt, said the heritage-listed building has a lot of potential.
"It's a brilliant building, and it is so nice that it has been kept in this fashion," he said.
"With the wooden floorboards and the heritage paint, it is nice to see a building this old be kept in such good condition."
Mr Parfitt said the building would be a perfect fit for someone needing office space.
"I expect us to get a result at auction. It is just about finding professional services or businesses that need to take the next step and acquire a property or find an existing business looking to move into their own property," he said.
The Square Man Inn was built in 1881 by Wordsworth Clemesha.
Its name and use puzzled Tamworth residents for decades.
One theory was that Clemesha was a Freemason who named it after the Masonic symbol of the Freemasons.
At some point it was also called The Southern Cross Hotel.
The building's ownership changed multiple times, becoming a hotel and boarding house before it was abandoned, during which time it fell into disrepair.
It wasn't until much later that former Tamworth mayor Warren Woodley and his wife Lorraine hatched a plan to revive the building.
It was a restaurant for over a decade.
Mr Heenan told the Leader he hopes the new owner will love it as much as he has.
"It's a beautiful building that needs to be preserved for future generations," he said.
"I loved coming to work here. Tamworth is on show here everyday, the cattle trucks, the horses, mums walking the babies. It is just a wonderful spot."
Mr Heenan said since the COVID pandemic he no longer needs the office space.
One of the building's most quirky features is a pair of shoes that were found in the foundations.
Tamworth historian Dr Warren Newman said, back in the day, it was not unusual for personal objects to be buried during the construction phase.
"These are really special, they have been put under here on purpose," he said.
And they remain in the building to this date, to ward off evil spirits.
During the renovation they also found a 100-year-old Sydney Morning Herald, which is now on display.
But Tamworth Historical Society member Melinda Gill said there is one question that has always lingered.
"I have no idea where they originally put the bar," she said.
There's no hallways, as "one room leads to another".
"The shape of the building and the way it is built make it hard to figure out what to put in it."
