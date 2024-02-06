The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Trindall honoured and excited to lead Pink Slugs into uncharted territory

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narrabri are Country Plate finals bound after defeating defending champions Gilgandra by three wickets in Sunday's semi-final. Back (L-R) Matt Conroy, Will Ford, Dylan Smith, Josh Schwager, Bernard O'Connor, Matt Bradshaw; Front (L-R) Hamish Duncan, Dylan Segundo, Cooper Brayshaw, Nathan Trindall, Lachlan Woolford and Jakeb Nipperess. Photo: Supplied
Narrabri are Country Plate finals bound after defeating defending champions Gilgandra by three wickets in Sunday's semi-final. Back (L-R) Matt Conroy, Will Ford, Dylan Smith, Josh Schwager, Bernard O'Connor, Matt Bradshaw; Front (L-R) Hamish Duncan, Dylan Segundo, Cooper Brayshaw, Nathan Trindall, Lachlan Woolford and Jakeb Nipperess. Photo: Supplied

Nathan Trindall has been involved in some drought-breaking triumphs for Narrabri in recent seasons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.