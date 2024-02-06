Trindall honoured and excited to lead Pink Slugs into uncharted territory

Nathan Trindall has been involved in some drought-breaking triumphs for Narrabri in recent seasons.
A mainstay of the district side for going on eight seasons he was part of the side that defeated Inverell in 2018 to win the War Veterans Cup for the first time since 1994.
He was also there in 2015 when they made their maiden Country Plate finals appearance.
Only 17 at the time, later this month the now 25-year old will be the man making the decisions as the Pink Slugs attempt to win the silverware for the first time.
After falling by the wayside a few years ago, the NSW Country-run competition made a return to the calendar for the 2022-23 season.
Narrabri booked their spot in the final with a three wicket win over defending champions Gilgandra at Gilgandra on Sunday.
After rolling through the side featuring former Tamworth native, Matt Everett, for 87, the Pink Slugs had a bit of a middle-order wobble in the run chase, losing 3-0 to go from a seemingly comfortable 1-28 to a nervy 4-28.
But Cooper Brayshaw (13no) and Matt Conroy (4no) saw them home with 17 overs to spare after Matt Bradshaw (14) and Hamish Duncan (11) had got the innings back on track.
"It was a bit close for comfort, I was a bit nervous towards the end," Trindall conceded.
Brayshaw earlier struck with his first ball and picked up the first three wickets to have the home side in a spot of bother at 3-20.
He went on to finish with the miserly figures of 3-4 from his seven while Dylan Smith and Dylan Segundo each picked up two wickets and the skipper one.
Smith also affected the crucial run out of Everett for 17.
One of the key wickets they had identified, it was a big moment in the game.
"I felt like it changed the momentum and put a lot of the belief in the boys too," Trindall said.
He couldn't have happier with the overall bowling performance.
"We went out there with the mindset to just maximise dot balls, stay alive in the field and just to bring heaps of energy and everyone did that, which was good," he said.
The final will be against either CAW Districts or Highlands DCA on February 25, and most likely at Cricket NSW Central in Homebush.
It will be for most of the Narrabri side their first opportunity to play down in Sydney. Trindall and Smith got the chance with the Northern Inland Bolters in 2022 but the skipper doubted whether anyone else has.
Naturally they are pumped.
"It's good, because going back four or five years were struggling to get 11 blokes," he said.
"Now we're getting a lot more excitement from the boys and a lot more people keen to play."
"And once we got that win everyone was pumped to get around each other."
Awarded the captaincy ahead of the 2022-23 representative season, Trindall spoke of what a "privilege" and "honour" it is, and how "special" it was to be able to follow in his father Jason's footsteps.
He captained the district side for three seasons, leading them to two Nowland Cups.
"It means a lot to me personally," Nathan said.
Narrabri does have an important engagement before they head to Sydney, taking on Tamworth in the Connolly Cup final this Sunday.
