The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Brooksbank follows lifelong passion to Tamworth: 'I love connecting with people'

By Zac Lowe
February 6 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dave Brooksbank will instruct at Gracie Barra Tamworth for the next month and has already made a bright impression on his students. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Dave Brooksbank will instruct at Gracie Barra Tamworth for the next month and has already made a bright impression on his students. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Over the weekend, Dave Brooksbank indulged in his greatest passion: bringing joy to others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.