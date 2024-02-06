Brooksbank follows lifelong passion to Tamworth: 'I love connecting with people'

Over the weekend, Dave Brooksbank indulged in his greatest passion: bringing joy to others.
Gracie Barra Tamworth officially opened its doors on Saturday morning, where Brooksbank, a third-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt based in Charlestown, will instruct for the next month.
He oversaw the new school's first lessons, which consisted of an energetic children's class followed by a packed-out adults' session.
And, as he told the Leader, there is nothing he'd rather be doing.
"May favourite thing ... is making [people] happy," Brooksbank said.
"That's what gets me out of bed in the morning. You go to training, and the kids are happy, they have a great time, and they're laughing. In that class, my big thing was is that I was trying to make them laugh."
A former Sydney resident, the 41-year-old earned his blackbelt in 2014 after 10 years of studying the discipline and spent years teaching at schools all over the city.
Though he now lives in Newcastle, where he moved after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Brooksbank is originally a product of the UK.
He grew up in Reading, about an hour's drive west from the heart of London, and only set foot in Australia for the first time in 2008.
Brooksbank will teach full-time in Tamworth until the school's intended blackbelt, Professor Luan Arouca, arrives and settles in town after being delayed briefly by visa issues.
However, GBT owner Chris Coughlan could not have hoped for a more qualified stand-in.
They were "very fortunate" to acquire the Englishman's services, as he has an expansive history in martial arts. He trained in a variety of other disciplines when he was young (including a stint in Thailand training at Tiger Muay Thai, one of the world's best kickboxing gyms, in the mid-2000s), and even had a brief career as a mixed martial artist.
Eventually, Brooksbank realised that MMA was not a path he wholeheartedly wanted to follow, and a mentor at the time told him that "you've got to be all the way in, or all the way out".
So he gave away the sport, but continued to study BJJ, for which he realised he had a true passion.
"It just connected with me on a far more visceral level than punching and kicking people," Brooksbank said.
While he was training to fight, Brooksbank had also studied a physiotherapy degree, which he spent years practicing while living in Bondi.
After a time, he "to a degree fell out of love with physio".
But, as it turns out, it had been a doorway to his next great fascination: remedial massage.
"I met this genius of a man randomly in Sydney, and he came up with his own style of doing things," Brooksbank said.
"It wasn't chiro, it wasn't osteopathy, it was his own way of doing it. I said 'This is amazing', so that's what I'm doing now. He took a shine to me, because he knew I was a physio and had the [knowledge of] anatomy.
"So he's started teaching me."
Over the course of his life, Brooksbank has moved across the world, had a brief career as a fighter, worked in the healthcare industry, and become a high-level BJJ practitioner.
The many threads of his story eventually wound together to help him discover a love of teaching and helping people improve their lives.
And he looks forward to doing the same during his brief stay in Tamworth.
"I'm here for a month, and it's a nice little break for me," Brooksbank said.
"I like Tamworth, and it's nice to see a different part of the world ... I love connecting with people and maintaining connections."
