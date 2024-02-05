Bundarra Show | That's a wrap for 2024

The Bundarra Show held on the Australia Day long weekend was a great success.
We kicked off proceedings with our Demolition Derby on Friday night under lights. Featuring the first ever women's Demolition Derby alongside the open event. This was a great crowd pleaser and with the North West Mower Racing Association Inc running demonstrations between the heats the audience was not left without entertainment.
A big day on Saturday kicked off with Barrel Racing for horses organised by the Bingara Barrel Racing Club who worked in conjunction with our Bundarra Show Society and Team Penning to bring us a high standard of competition and unparalleled entertainment for spectators.
We had our Bundarra Ute Show during the day which despite the heat and afternoon storms featured Utes which had travelled from Taree, Moree, Barraba, Tamworth, Armidale, Uralla, Inverell as well as Bundarra locals and a few towns in between. The Ute Show Barrel Race was a great way to finish off the day and provided great entertainment for the crowd.
Our Bundarra Quick Shear held on Saturday afternoon was a great crowd pleaser. With competitors travelling from all over the region to compete for the prize money on offer. As the Quick Shear finished our live music by Shandell Morrow kicked off and provided entertainment all evening as our Shearers kicked off their boots.
Our Kids Craft Tent kept the kids occupied with plenty of craft activities and MacIntyre Lions Club was on site with a jumping castle and train which kept all of the kids entertained for the entire weekend.
Twilight Team Penning ran under lights on Saturday evening so we could ensure the best for our cattle in the hot conditions and it also kept our audience cool and entertained. It turned out to be a great success with runs being filled well in advance of the entries closing. Our cattle were kindly supplied by Clerkness Pastoral Company who through their continued support ensure that we can run this event each year.
Our Guess the Weight on our 2 Angus Heifers kept the audience guessing all day with the winners coming within 1kg of the weights. Our hard working Bundarra Show Society member and volunteer Bec Kemp was presented with the award of ASC Next Gen Securing the Future of Ag
Shows Youth Contribution Ribbon by our local Ag Shows Representative. Our raffle featured a lot of prizes and vouchers donated by our sponsors from local businesses in Bundarra and Inverell.
We finished off on Sunday with the remainder of our Barrel Race for horses and with that we look forward to bigger and better Bundarra Shows in the future.
Bundarra Show Society would like to thank all of our competitors, sponsors, volunteers and associated organisations. Also special thanks to the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal for the grant that made this all possible. Without you all we would not be able to bring this event to our small town and to our rural community. Congratulations to all of our competitors and to all category winners.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.