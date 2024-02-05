The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Bundarra Show | That's a wrap for 2024

By Contributed
February 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos kindly supplied by Makaala-Bunky Photography and Bundarra Show Society Members.

The Bundarra Show held on the Australia Day long weekend was a great success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.