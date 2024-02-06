Graduate with 'affinity for justice' gets headstart in legal career

McCarthy Catholic College graduate, Abbey Taggart, has always had an affinity for justice.
"I'm a very fair person, and I want what is best for everyone," she told the Leader.
"I want to help people, especially those who are struggling in a time of need."
It's a characteristic that enabled the 18-year-old to thrive in her Year 12 legal studies class.
"I discovered I had a bit of a passion and interest in law," she said.
"I took steps to explore that passion, including work experience at a law firm. I loved what I did, and now I'm pursuing the pathway."
Ms Taggart was awarded this year's prestigious Everingham Solomons Bursary.
The bursary will enable her to undertake practical work experience at the firm during her semester breaks from the University of Newcastle.
It also includes $1500 to cover books or university fees, plus an additional $1000 to be awarded to McCarthy College.
Everingham Solomons director Mark Grady said Ms Taggart encapsulated all the qualities they look for in a candidate, including leadership, kindness, and innovation.
"She was school captain at McCarthy College, and my wife works at St. Nicholas School, and she would tell me about how kind Abbey was," he said.
"She was also innovative. She came up to the office in person to put in her application instead of over email."
Mr Grady said the whole firm is thrilled to have her join the team during her semester breaks.
"In the past, we always had bursaries come back, and they got an idea of what the law was really like compared to what they saw on TV," he said.
"The bursary gives them an idea of what working at a practicing law firm is really like."
Over the years, the bursary has proven to be quite successful.
A number of previous recipients have gone on to work at the firm, including Dan Daly, the very first recipient.
"It gives us a great deal of satisfaction to award them this bursary, as we are giving young people a head start in their future careers," Mr Grady said.
