Beating the heat was easy at the Splashpad

There was no escaping the heat in Tamworth over the weekend, unless of course you were able to join in the fun and games at the Splashpad.
Families made the absolute most of the water feature next to Hopscotch, in Tamworth's Bicentennial Park, donning swimmers, hats and plenty of sunscreen for a morning outside.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury hit 39.4 degrees celsius at 5pm on Saturday, February 3, and hovered up around 37 on Sunday, February 4.
Conditions will remain warm on Tuesday, with Tamworth headed for a top of 39 degrees, but will cool down slightly by Thursday, for a top of 30 degrees and an overnight low of 18.
Interestingly on February 5, 2023, Tamworth managed 32.9 degrees celsius, and a low of 7.7 degrees overnight.
Last February, Tamworth notched up just 14mm of rain. And we could be in for another dry month, with the Bureau predicting only a slight chance of showers for later this week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.