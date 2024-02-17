A splendid night in support of grassroots organisation, Farming For Kids

An inaugural fundraiser, Springfield Splendour, in support of Liverpool Plains not-for-profit Farming For Kids will be held at historic Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge, on Saturday, March 9.
Farming for Kids is a volunteer-run and farmer-led organisation based on the Liverpool Plains. Since its 2013 inception, it has provided funding in excess of $225,000 for individual students as well as programs, agricultural education and emergency and discretionary opportunities.
The not-for-profit also raises money by growing, harvesting, and selling crops grown on land leased from the Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
Springfield Woolshed owner and operator, Laura Hockey, said she and husband Michael were excited to dedicate an annual event at the woolshed which gave back to their region.
"Raising our three children on the Liverpool Plains, we are passionate about the incredible work done by Farming For Kids," Mrs Hockey said.
"In planning the first Springfield Splendour, we felt it was only fitting to dedicate the event to a cause that not only supports the wellbeing of our local kids but also encourages the growth and development of the next generation of Liverpool Plains residents and producers."
Farming For Kids president, Charles Hill, said Farming For Kids relied solely on the generosity of sponsors as well as the time and skills of volunteers.
"We are thrilled to be gaining support and awareness for our grassroots organisation through Springfield Splendour," he said.
"We're really proud of the opportunities we've created and bolstered for our local kids to date and look forward to continuing to make an impact in the years ahead."
All monies raised at Springfield Splendour through ticket sales, the live auction, raffle and donations will be given to Farming for Kids.
This year's black-tie event event will include canapes and cocktails on arrival, a delicious two-course meal catered by Relish Catering, Narrabri, drinks supplied by Josephine's Drinks, live entertainment from Newcastle's Phonic, a live auction, and guest speakers.
So far, Springfield Splendour has received more than $20,000 of cash and in-kind contributions from generous sponsors including Bentleys NSW Pty Ltd, Davidson Cameron and Co and Kenway and Clark, Gunnedah, as well as an array of donated auction and raffle items up for grabs on the night, including local artworks, weekend getaways and experiences, local services, goods and more.
"We're overwhelmed by the level of support and interest in the event so far," Mrs Hockey said.
"We've already sold more than 120 tickets during our presale phase - it's shaping up to be a sellout evening for a fantastic cause, so we urge anyone who is keen to come along to secure their spot quickly."
Mrs Hockey said tickets were available for purchase as tables of 8 for $220 per person. Single tickets were not available.
Visit Springfield Woolshed to purchase tickets, make a contribution or find out more about the inaugural Springfield Splendour event.
Visit the Farming For Kids website for further details abut the not-for-profit organisation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.