Shakespeare's women inspire new library exhibition

Some of William Shakespeare's most beguiling female characters have inspired the latest exhibition at Tamworth City Library.
'Bejewelling Shakespeare's Women' is a look at some of the women that are a part of William Shakespeare's literary works, such as Juliet, Beatrice, Lady Macbeth, Cleopatra and Ophelia, to name a few.
Artist and author Tessa Morrison has a background in art history, design and jewellery, and specialises in enamel jewellery.
Her handcrafted collection of enamel necklaces depict the character and story of 16 of Shakespeare's female characters.
The exhibition is on display at Tamworth City Library until Thursday February 29.
A highlight of the exhibition will an Author Talk on Thursday, February 29 at 2pm, when Ms Morrison will talk through what inspired her to craft these pieces, and write the accompanying book.
"The Author Talk will be a chance to understand the different techniques used to create these enamel necklaces, and the process of translating Shakespeare's textual imagery into visual imagery for each of the women," Senior Librarian Ita Hanssens said.
This event is free, however, bookings are still required and can be made via https://bit.ly/CNRLtessa
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.