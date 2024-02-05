How can we make our community more inclusive?

Tamworth residents are being asked to help make our community more inclusive.
A series of public workshops will help Tamworth Regional Council create a new Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
The project is about to get underway with an online survey and of community workshops at Tamworth, Nundle, Barraba and Manilla next week to engage with people with disabilities, carers, service providers and the wider community.
Council's Team Leader - Inclusive Community, Katey Allwell, said the plan will give council "clear direction".
"At the centre of the plan is the understanding that everyone across the Tamworth Local Government area should enjoy the same opportunities to participate in all aspects of community life," she said.
Ms Allwell said the project team wants to learn about the "lived experiences" of community members to help make the new plan more "true-to-life".
"There will be opportunities to share ideas in person at a workshop or complete the online survey," she said.
"Anyone who may need an Auslan interpreter to allow them to participate in a workshop is encouraged to let us know in advance and we have some alternative ways to access the survey - please call us on 6767 5555 or email trc@tamworth.nsw.gov.au
"We want to provide as many options as possible for community members to be able to share their experiences so we can ensure our plan is relevant and meaningful."
Feedback from the workshops and the survey will be used to draft the new 2024-2028 Disability Inclusion Action Plan.
The community will have the opportunity to review and comment on the draft before councillors consider it for formal adoption.
The online survey is open until March 11, 2024 and can be found at haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/disability-inclusion-action-plan
