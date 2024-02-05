Photos and results as junior cricketers resume Central North campaigns

Tamworth's junior cricketers were back at the crease on Sunday February 4 for the penultimate round of their respective Central North competitions.
The under 12s, 13s, 14s and 15s hosted Maitland and Coalfields while the under 16s and 17s travelled down to Scone to play two Twenty20s.
The final round will be played on February 18 with the top two teams following that in each of the three competitions - George Denton Shield, John Kilborn Shield and Col Dent Shield - to meet in the grand final the following Sunday.
RESULTS
George Denton Shield - Under 13s
Round 4
Maitland Gold 9-139 (Charlie Crowe 4-18, Hugo Craig 2-19, James Wilkinson 2-24, Ben van Aanholt 1-8) d Tamworth Gold 93 (Harrison Cooper 24, Rylan Byrne 20, James Wilkinson 14).
Tamworth Blue 153 (Cooper Jones 49no, Will Davis 35, Chase Wilson 22, Levi Morgan 18) d Maitland Maroon 115 (Will Davis 5-24, Brock Moxon 2-18, Levi Morgan 1-8).
TABLE: Tamworth Blue 12, Coalfields 8, Maitland Maroon 4, Maitland Gold 4, Tamworth Gold 0.
John Kilborn Shield - Under 15s
Round 4
Tamworth Blue 136 (Keaton Walters 48, Archie McMaster 31, Hayden Evans 19) d Maitland Maroon 126 (Archie McMaster 3-10, Sam Davis 3-18, Lachlan Mason 1-22, Charley Pickens 1-19, Hayden Evans 1-10).
Maitland Gold 8-119 d Tamworth Gold 31
TABLE: Tamworth Blue 12, Maitland Maroon 8, Maitland Gold 8, Coalfields U15s 4, Tamworth Gold 0.
Col Dent Shield - Under 17s
Round 4
Coalfields U17s 3-92 (Jordan Lewington 1-9, Preston Boyd 1-11, Jackson Purdy 1-14) d Tamworth Blue 6-91 (Jordan Lewington 28, Reuben Shannon 18, Mathew Beattie 17).
Maitland U17s 3-83 (Archer Starr 1-14, Charlie Foster 1-14, Harrison Hamilton 1-14) d Tamworth Gold 82 (Henry Haling 22, Harrison Hamilton 15, Archer Starr 9*).
Round 5
Tamworth Gold 5-77 (Henry O'Hehir 21, Harrison Hamilton 13) d Coalfields U17s 8-76 (Georgia Davidson 3-15, Charlie Foster 2-3, Archer Starr 1-14, Liam Griffiths 1-10, Nathan Clark 1-4).
Maitland U17s 3-93 (Riley Gentle 1-8, Preston Boyd 1-12, Charlie Dawe 1-23) d Tamworth Blue 92 (Mathew Beattie 16, Preston Boyd 16, Benjamin Murphy 15, Brady Hunter 12, Jordan Lewington 11).
TABLE: Maitland U17s 20, Tamworth Gold 8, Coalfields 8, Tamworth Blue 0.
