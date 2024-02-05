Slade set to unite with daughter as she returns for 'one more' crack with Lions

The "Slayer" is back.
At least, that's how the Quirindi Lions are spruiking Jess Slade's return to the field for the 2024 season.
Part of the club's inaugural women's side, last season Slade lined up for Werris Creek in the Group 4 ladies league tag competition.
The seeds for her return to Lions colours were sewn when she suited up for them at the Toothy Tens in November.
It was only really meant to be a one-time thing; a chance to play alongside daughter Scarlett for Quirindi.
But she got the itch back, and so when newly-appointed women's coach, Andy Avard, approached her about playing for the Lions this season, she found herself saying yes.
"You know, one more (season)," she joked.
A big part of her motivation was Scarlett. She is eligible for an age dispensation to play women's this season.
Initially Jess was satisfied "to play Toothy's with her" but after that experience the chance to play the season "in the same uniform together" was one she couldn't pass up.
"I'll probably get shown up but it'll be good to have a run with her," she said.
The two do regularly play oztag and touch together, but there is something special, and different, about playing together for your local club side.
Sharing a similar competitive nature, Jess joked that they do "get separated a bit" on the field.
"You know where she's going to be and you know she can read a play so you can rely on her," she said.
"But she also gets frustrated with me purely because I'm her mother."
A real estate sales specialist with McCulloch Agencies, Slade laughed when the subject of the "Slayer" nickname came up.
"I think it was picked up from an old news article and Gus Robinson, who's the coach of the reggies, he found out and he's run with it," she said.
The post on the club's social media announcing her return after her league tag "hiatus" read that she "is back where she belongs - in the blue and white, ready to deliver bone-crushing tackles and leave opponents questioning their life choices".
It has been a big couple of weeks for mother and daughter.
At the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy presentation on Sunday, Scarlett received the scholarship award for the under 16s girls side following their tour to Spain late last year.
The week before it was Jess' turn the spotlight, named the Senior Sportsperson of the Year at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's annual Australia Day Awards.
The award was in recognition of not only her involvement on the field but the various capacities she contributes off it with her citation noting that she "coached, volunteered and refereed Central Northern under 15 girls rugby, Quirindi Touch Football and Quirindi Touch Football Juniors and the NAIDOC Cup oz tag".
Surprised to learn she had been nominated, she was humbled and honoured to receive the award.
"I had my mum there and my nan there and one of my best mates so that was really nice," she said.
"And people have messaged me since and congratulated me so it's really nice."
