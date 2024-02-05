The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Slade set to unite with daughter as she returns for 'one more' crack with Lions

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Slade will be back in the Quirindi blue and white this season. Picture by Peter Hardin
Jess Slade will be back in the Quirindi blue and white this season. Picture by Peter Hardin

The "Slayer" is back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.