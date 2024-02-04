The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'He did a hell of a job for us': Scicluna stars as Tamworth secure home final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 4 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 7:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Hardin

Blake Scicluna starred with another brilliant allround performance on Sunday as Tamworth secured a home Connollly Cup final against Narrabri.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.