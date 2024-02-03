Photo gallery: Dungowan Cowboys launch season at Tamworth Racecourse

The Dungowan Cowboys have launched their season in laid-back style, getting together for a punt and a beer at Tamworth Racecourse.
But while some punters endured the prolong heatwave on Saturday afternoon, February 3, the Cowboys chilled out in a reserved section of the air-conditioned members area.
Dungowan president Rob Brady believes it was the first time the club had held a season launch at the racecourse.
"It was a few of the boys' idea, and we thought we'd run with it," he said.
"Pretty happy with the roll-up that we've got here so far," he also said. "And we're looking forward to a good season."
Brady said the club was getting "a fair roll-up at training".
"So it's all pretty good," he said, adding: "Hopefully we can keep the numbers there, and it will be all good."
The gathering included Cowboys favourite Lochie Collins, who will celebrate his 10th season at the club in 2024.
And in a few months, he will celebrate the birth of his first child.
Collins was joined at the racecourse by his pregnant fiancee, Sarah Rayner.
"Pretty excited," he said of being a father.
