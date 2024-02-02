The Northern Daily Leadersport
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Settle the score': City United brave the heat in search of 'revenge'

By Zac Lowe
February 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Bellamy is one of two absences for Tamworth City United today. His left arm orthodox bowling will be sorely missed. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Simon Bellamy is one of two absences for Tamworth City United today. His left arm orthodox bowling will be sorely missed. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Rested and reinvigorated, Tait Jordan is ready to get back into the fold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.