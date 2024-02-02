'Settle the score': City United brave the heat in search of 'revenge'

Rested and reinvigorated, Tait Jordan is ready to get back into the fold.
The Tamworth City United captain is recently returned from holiday, and joked to the Leader that "I don't know if I'm fit, but I'm refreshed".
What is not a joke, however, is today's weather.
Forecasts predict the mercury will tip 39 degrees this afternoon, which will make life very challenging indeed for Jordan and his teammates as they commence a first-versus-third match against the competition leaders, South Tamworth.
Obviously, Jordan hopes to win the toss and bat first at No. 1 Oval. More than solely wanting to spare his bowlers from the heat, he believes that the wicket will be best for batting in the first innings.
"You feel more comfortable there, it's been the best pitch for cricket recently," Jordan said.
"It's been slowish in the outfield, but you get a little bit of shade, breeze, and some reprieve. We feel more comfortable playing there, it's felt like home the last couple of years."
The only members of the squad not available this weekend are Richie O'Halloran and Simon Bellamy.
While City have the benefit of a relatively full-strength side, Jordan acknowledged that they were unlucky to have those two men missing, as they are the side's only spin options.
On a day expected to be as hot as today, their absence will make life challenging for the Tamworth City seamers.
"We've got a fair few bowlers, it's just that they're all seam-up," Jordan said.
"We'll be all right, it'll just be a case of short, sharp spells. But we'll see what happens, the toss will decide that."
Regardless, the reigning two-day champions are glad to be back playing their favourite format.
After a month of T20s, which were preceded by a number of washouts, Jordan said it "feels like the last six to eight weeks ... we haven't played a whole lot of cricket recently".
And as they currently sit third on the overall ladder, the captain knows City United "can't afford an off week" with just two games remaining.
So, due to a relative lack of cricket lately, Jordan knows his side have plenty to play for.
"We're keen to see where we're at in the two-dayers," he said.
"They knocked us off in the last game we played in the T20s, so it'll be good to get some revenge, so to speak, settle the score, and hopefully put us in a good position for finals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.