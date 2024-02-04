Push on to form new VRA squad at Manilla

Moves are afoot to open a new Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squad in Manilla.
A community meeting has been called by Rescue NSW for 11am on Saturday, February 10, at Manilla Town Hall to discuss the matter and gauge local interest.
During the meeting VRA Rescue NSW Commissioner, Brenton Charlton, will share the vision of the organisation, capabilities, intent and plan for the new squad, the value of volunteering, and the benefits this new squad will bring to the community.
The meeting will also feature information sessions from qualified operators from squads across the state and an opportunity to ask questions and meet the team.
Volunteer Rescue NSW operations support officer Tony Cole, who is based at Coonabarabran, was in Manilla on Thursday, February 1, to help with preparations.
Mr Cole said the VRA was a unique rescue service, established in NSW in 1969, and worked hand-in-hand with the State Emergency Service.
While the SES was mostly focused on "storm and tempest" natural disaster work, Mr Cole said the VRA was called out as a primary rescue service for motor vehicle accidents or missing persons or animal rescues in their area.
"We know Manilla is a really community-minded town and we're hoping the town will jump on board with the proposal to get the rescue service up and going again," he said.
"The VRA is willing to put a lot of new equipment into a squad [in Manilla] - new vehicles, rescue tools and the ongoing training required for the squad."
Mr Cole said there were about 70 general land rescue squads (GLRs) across NSW.
"There is plenty of opportunity to up-skill yourself and train in any area you want over and above general rescue skills," he said.
"VRA members can focus training onto specialised areas, like the drone section, specialised search and rescue units, service dogs, and water."
Across Northern NSW, there are VRA squads at Coonabarabran, Quirindi, Glen Innes, Inverell, and Narrabri.
For a town the size of Manilla, Mr Cole said a squad of eight to 12 "would be a good starting point". Men and women can sign up, but must be 18 "due to the nature of the work we're in".
There are also auxiliary member positions to assist with fundraising events.
Mr Cole said there was no upper age limit "so long as you are physically able to use the rescue tools".
