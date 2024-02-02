The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Why did the Guinea fowls cross the road? And where did they come from?

By Emma Downey
February 3 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bligh Street resident in North Tamworth Meriel Huntington is concerned two Guinea fowls (inset) that have taken up residence in the street, and wander regularly across the road, could cause an accident. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Bligh Street resident in North Tamworth Meriel Huntington is concerned two Guinea fowls (inset) that have taken up residence in the street, and wander regularly across the road, could cause an accident. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The old joke goes: why did the chicken cross the road? Well, along Bligh Street in North Tamworth, residents are asking why did the more exotic Guinea fowl cross the road - and can the two of them do it without causing an accident?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.