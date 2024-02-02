Why did the Guinea fowls cross the road? And where did they come from?

The old joke goes: why did the chicken cross the road? Well, along Bligh Street in North Tamworth, residents are asking why did the more exotic Guinea fowl cross the road - and can the two of them do it without causing an accident?
Since Christmas, a pair [and nobody is sure if they are a breeding pair or not] of Guinea fowl appear to have taken up residence in Bligh Street. Some of the more established residents are concerned the time the birds spend wandering across the road poses a risk - not only to themselves but also to passing traffic.
Meriel Huntington, has been watching the birds, which occasionally roost in a tree in her garden, for weeks, waiting for somebody to claim them.
"At first I thought somebody might have given the birds as a gift at Christmas or they escaped their holding while their owners were on holiday," Mrs Huntington said.
"We ignored the birds for awhile but as time has passed, but you can see them regularly wandering along Bligh Street, between Johnson Street and the Bupa Aged Care home.
"They seem to like the area, and also travel down a couple of smaller lanes off the street and into a small cul de sac off Bligh."
While the birds seem quite friendly, there have been a few minor complaints between neighbours about damage to gardens, but Mrs Huntington is mostly concerned their antics on the road could lead to a vehicle accident.
"I've watched them on the road...people pull up suddenly so as to not hit them," she said.
"This section of Bligh Street has a slight bend in it and I've seen trucks heading into town fly around the curve in the road and I'm afraid somebody is going to have a bad accident."
For this reason, Mrs Huntington contacted Tamworth Regional Council to see if it would remove them, but had no luck.
The council representative Mrs Huntington spoke to said the birds were native to the area; she then tried WIRES, and the organisation was not interested "because they were not native" to the area.
Mrs Huntington said neither entity seemed interested in re-homing the birds.
That's when Mrs Huntington rang the Leader, to get the word out about the errant fowls in the hope their owner might come forward and claim them.
"I would prefer to see the birds go back to wherever they came from," she said.
To do that, first the birds will need to be caught, and Tamworth poultry breeder and former Guinea fowl owner, Jim Englebrecht, Calala, said the breed was "quite flighty" and hard to catch.
"The Guinea fowl originally came from Africa," he said.
"When we had the farm, we had some Guinea fowl - they are very good at alerting you if there is anyone around or there are snakes, and for insect control."
Mr Englebrecht said "more people than you would think" have the birds, but always on properties out of town.
"My guess is these two have escaped from somebody's place, perhaps been startled, and they've flown off and got lost," he said.
"They have to have come from relatively close by as they can't travel long distances."
A spokesperson for Tamworth council reminded residents that if they see roaming animals to please call customer service on 6767 5555.
If you have lost two Guinea fowls, or would like to give them a home, please contact the Leader.
